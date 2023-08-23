 SIA flags Huawei home chip push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SIA flags Huawei home chip push

23 AUG 2023
A Huawei logo with black lettering under red segments arranged in a semicircle

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) claimed Huawei had worked to bypass widening US trade sanctions by secretly building chip manufacturing capabilities, with an estimated $30 billion in funding from the governments in Beijing and Shenzhen, Bloomberg reported.

Huawei’s undisclosed production facilities include at least two existing factories and at least three more under construction, the news agency wrote.

The US-headquartered SIA told Bloomberg Huawei hid its involvement by registering the plants under other companies’ names, meaning the vendor could be violating US sanctions by indirectly buying chipmaking equipment and related supplies.

Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Intel and ASML are among the SIA’s members.

In a statement to Bloomberg, the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security said it is unsurprising Huawei and other Chinese companies had sought state backing to develop domestic technologies and it is keeping an eye on the situation.

Earlier in the year, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei outlined the company’s development of local alternatives to components it cannot source from US companies, noting it redesigned more than 4,000 circuit boards and replaced more than 13,000 components from across its product range.

The US began targeting Huawei in 2019, imposing various restrictions.

Subsequent constraints target exports of advanced chipmaking equipment to China from Japan and the Netherlands, alongside an ongoing political campaign encouraging many countries to ban China-made 5G network equipment.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association