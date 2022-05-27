 Shenzhen offers device subsidies in bid to revive sales - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Shenzhen offers device subsidies in bid to revive sales

27 MAY 2022

Authorities in the Chinese city of Shenzhen outlined a plan to offer cashback on smartphones produced by several local vendors in an attempt to revive consumer demand, South China Morning Post reported.

The newspaper noted purchasers buying qualifying devices made by Huawei, Oppo and Vivo would be able to claim back up to 15 per cent of the cost to a maximum of CNY2,000 ($298) under the scheme.

Alongside smartphones, the offer is valid for a host of consumer electronics made by a swathe of domestic brands.

The Development and Reform Commission of Shenzhen Municipality reportedly explained the move was an attempt to restore consumer confidence, encourage consumption and increase demand.

Shenzhen is one of a number of Chinese cities to have been placed under lockdown measures so far in 2022 as authorities continue to battle the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Lockdowns have been cited as one of a number of factors sapping consumer demand by industry commentators.

Analyst reports and projections on the global smartphone market have painted a grim picture in recent weeks, with issues impacting both supply and demand.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Covid-19 halts Pegatron iPhone production

Vietnam targets mobile broadband subs surge

EU targets China over technology patent policies
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association