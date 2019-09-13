 Shenzhen offers 5G subsidies - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Shenzhen offers 5G subsidies

13 SEP 2019

Chinese mobile operators received a financial boost for their massive 5G rollout plans, with the Shenzhen government offering a subsidy of CNY10,000 ($1,413) per base station.

The incentive from the Shenzhen City government is limited to 15,000 base stations, or CNY150 million, per operator. The city will also offer operators and infrastructure company China Tower free access to utility infrastructure, ducts and certain public spaces for 5G deployments, a move with the potential to reduce opex.

In a research note, Jefferies said while the subsidy is not material considering the cost of a base station is CNY200,000 to CNY300,000, “this is a strong indication that the government realises 5G build is a very expensive exercise and may not offer attractive return”.

The city government announced a series of incentives for 5G development to support its aim of offering the best urban coverage: it targets having 45,000 5G base stations by August 2020.

Jefferies said other financial incentives are likely to be offered, suggesting provincial and city governments could step forward with subsidies.

Rivalry
In July, Shanghai detailed plans to cover the entire downtown and main suburban areas by the year-end with 10,000 5G base stations. The municipal government’s ambitious plan is to deliver blanket 5G coverage by 2020.

A week later, Guangzhou announced plans to accelerate 5G rollout, targeting full coverage with 65,000 base stations by 2021.

The city’s Bureau of Industry and Information Technology aims to deploy 14,600 5G base stations by end-2019, and had 5,000 sites in operation at the time of its announcement.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Globe taps 5G to accelerate home broadband

Higher 5G data usage halts ARPU slide at SKT

XL Axiata eyes 5G FWA as fibre alternative
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Biting into Apple’s big bash

Video Feature: Apple iPhone 11 Event – in under 5 mins

Mobile Mix: Big brands in Berlin

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association