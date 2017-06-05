English
HomeAsiaNews

SGX clears Singtel to list NetLink Trust

05 JUN 2017

Singtel, Singapore’s largest mobile operator, secured conditional approval from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to list its fibre broadband network subsidiary NetLink Trust.

The operator, which holds a 49 per cent share of the market, in February made a commitment to the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to divest its 100 per cent stake in NetLink Trust to less than 25 per cent by 22 April 2018.

NetLink Trust designs, builds, owns and operates the passive infrastructure for Singapore’s Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NextGen NBN). Under the IMDA’s structural separation requirements for the NextGen NBN, Singtel does not have effective control in NetLink Trust.

The operator announced SGX issued a conditional eligibility-to-list letter in relation to the listing on its mainboard. Singtel appointed DBS Bank, Morgan Stanley and UBS to advise on the IPO.

In a statement, Singtel said the listing will be subject to, among other things, market conditions, the relevant regulatory and other approvals being obtained, and the execution of definitive agreements by the relevant parties.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Singtel mobile business bounces back in fiscal Q4

StarHub profit falls on rising handset subsidies

China Mobile among potential M1 buyers
Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

