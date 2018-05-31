English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

AI player SenseTime raises $620M

31 MAY 2018

China-based artificial intelligence (AI) company SenseTime raised $620 million in a second funding round in just two months, giving it a valuation estimated at $4.5 billion and maintaining its position as the world’s most valuable AI start-up.

The company, which specialises in facial recognition technology, said the C+ funding round was led by Fidelity International, Hopu Capital, Silver Lake and Tiger Global. A number of previous investors, including Qualcomm Ventures, also participated.

The Beijing-based company’s total financing has hit more than $1.6 billion.

SenseTime said in a statement it will continue to invest in R&D and staff.

The three-year-old company said it was profitable in 2017 and has seen revenue grow 400 per cent annually since the start.

It recently signed a traffic monitoring deal with Shanghai Shentong Metro Group, the largest subway operator in China, and announced plans to set up a regional headquarters in the city of Chengdu to align with the country’s Belt and Road initiative to develop the western part of China. Last week it teamed up with Alibaba and Hong Kong Science & Technology Park to establish an AI lab in Hong Kong.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Mobile drives surge in Baidu Q1 growth

Blog: Smart mobility, AI dominate D.Live discussion

Huawei seeks network efficiency gains with AI
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security 2018 Day 1 highlights

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association