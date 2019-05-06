 Security spend sits heavy on StarHub - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Security spend sits heavy on StarHub

06 MAY 2019

Singapore operator StarHub felt the impact of higher operational expenditure at its security joint venture and another quarter of falling mobile service revenue in Q1.

Its net profit dropped 23.3 per cent year-on-year to SGD49.3 million ($36.2 million), which it attributed to increased investment at Ensign, its security joint venture with state investor Temasek Holdings. Excluding the impact of cybersecurity services, net profit would have been SDG61 million, said CEO Peter Kaliaropoulos.

Total revenue rose 6 per cent to SGD596.8 million, with continued weakness in mobile service revenue (down 5.3 per cent to SGD192 million) and pay-TV sales (SGD70.7 million, 12.4 per cent lower) offset by a 33.2 per cent increase in equipment sales to SGD153 million and a 14.1 per cent jump its enterprise services business to SGD134 million.

Transforming
Kaliaropoulos said in a statement: “In 2019, we started implementing our transformation programme aimed at improving our customers’ experience. We are revitalising our brand image, simplifying mobile and TV offers, providing clarity with all fees, and enhancing our consumers’ ability to transact with us on My StarHub app and online.”

He noted that despite increased competitive intensity, it added 74,000 post-paid subscribers year-on-year to take its total to 1.44 million at end-March. Its prepaid customer base decreased 129,000 to 789,000.

Post-paid ARPU fell 9.3 per cent to SDG39, attributed to lower voice and data revenue, with prepaid stable at SDG13. Average smartphone data usage increased year-on-year to 6.3GB.

Capex amounted to SGD10.3 million, or 1.7 per cent of total revenue, excluding a spectrum payment of SDG282 million. This was below its guidance for 2019 capex at 11 per cent to 12 per cent of total revenue due to the timing of projects.

Based on the current outlook, the operator expects 2019 service revenue to decline 2 per cent year-on-year.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

KT expecting 5G revenue boost in H2

Samsung suffers as smartphones struggle

ZTE looks to build on Q1 profit
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Facebook focus from F8

Mobile Mix: The fantastic four

Mobile Mix: Shenzhen Summit and ambitious Abidjan

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association