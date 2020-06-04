 Second MVNO launches in Vietnam - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Second MVNO launches in Vietnam

04 JUN 2020

Mobicast entered Vietnam’s mobile market as the second MVNO, launching service in Hanoi with plans to cover industrial zones in nine cities and provinces, Vietnamnet reported.

The new service was introduced under the Reddi brand and runs on Vinaphone’s network.

Indochina Telecom, which also uses Vinaphone’s mobile infrastructure, was the first MVNO to receive a licence from the Ministry of Information and Communications and launched service in April. Mobicast was granted an MVNO licence in 2019.

In addition to Vinaphone, a subsidiary of state-owned VNPT, Vietnam has four other MNOs: Viettel, Mobifone, Vietnammobile and Gtel.

The country had 146 million mobile connections at end-March, with 74 per cent of subscribers having internet access, data from GSMA Intelligence showed. Just 14 per cent of connections were 4G.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

