Second MVNO launches in Vietnam - Mobile World Live

Mobicast entered Vietnam’s mobile market as the second MVNO, launching service in Hanoi with plans to cover industrial zones in nine cities and provinces, Vietnamnet reported.

The new service was introduced under the Reddi brand and runs on Vinaphone’s network.

Indochina Telecom, which also uses Vinaphone’s mobile infrastructure, was the first MVNO to receive a licence from the Ministry of Information and Communications and launched service in April. Mobicast was granted an MVNO licence in 2019.

In addition to Vinaphone, a subsidiary of state-owned VNPT, Vietnam has four other MNOs: Viettel, Mobifone, Vietnammobile and Gtel.

The country had 146 million mobile connections at end-March, with 74 per cent of subscribers having internet access, data from GSMA Intelligence showed. Just 14 per cent of connections were 4G.