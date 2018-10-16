English
HomeAsiaNews

Samsung strengthens automotive chip lineup

16 OCT 2018

Smartphone and chip giant Samsung announced two brands of chips designed specifically for automobiles as part of its aim to diversify its portfolio beyond mobile chips.

The vendor said in a statement the Exynos Auto and Isocell Auto lineups “bring cutting-edge application processor and image sensor technology to the road”.

Kenny Han, VP of Samsung’s device solutions division, said with fast telecommunication, accurate sensing and powerful processing capabilities, the two automotive brands will enable new driving experiences in next-generation smart vehicles.

The processors in the Exynos Auto lineup are divided in three sub-categories: in-vehicle infotainment, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and telematics. The company launched its Exynos processors in 2011.

Samsung said the new Isocell Auto lineup provides greater visibility of the road and surroundings even in low-light environments, while enabling more precise identification of objects. This allows vehicles, for example, to identify road conditions or potential hazards even when driving through tunnels or other high-contrast environments. It introduced Isocell image sensors in 2017.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

