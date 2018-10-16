Samsung strengthens automotive chip lineup

Smartphone and chip giant Samsung announced two brands of chips designed specifically for automobiles as part of its aim to diversify its portfolio beyond mobile chips.

The vendor said in a statement the Exynos Auto and Isocell Auto lineups “bring cutting-edge application processor and image sensor technology to the road”.

Kenny Han, VP of Samsung’s device solutions division, said with fast telecommunication, accurate sensing and powerful processing capabilities, the two automotive brands will enable new driving experiences in next-generation smart vehicles.

The processors in the Exynos Auto lineup are divided in three sub-categories: in-vehicle infotainment, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and telematics. The company launched its Exynos processors in 2011.

Samsung said the new Isocell Auto lineup provides greater visibility of the road and surroundings even in low-light environments, while enabling more precise identification of objects. This allows vehicles, for example, to identify road conditions or potential hazards even when driving through tunnels or other high-contrast environments. It introduced Isocell image sensors in 2017.