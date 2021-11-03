 Samsung spotlights AI expansion - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Samsung spotlights AI expansion

03 NOV 2021

Samsung executives highlighted the far-reaching impact of AI on society in a company event focused on the technology during which they explained its use had already moved beyond the electronics industry.

Kim Kinam, vice chairman and CEO of the vendor’s Device Solutions unit, told the Samsung AI Forum advancements are beginning to reach fields including basic science, though noted there are challenges to ensuring the technology can scale.

“We expect AI to provide solutions to social issues such as climate change and environmental pollution in the future.”

Kim argued the unprecedented speed of Covid-19 (coronavirus) vaccine development was only possible by using AI to analyse large amounts of real-world data.

Samsung is using AI to optimise development and manufacturing processes, and is “open to discussing how to tackle important common problems with researchers from all over the world,” Kim said.

Sebastian Seung, president and head of Samsung Research (pictured), explained AI is revolutionising all aspects of the company’s R&D.

He noted AI had delivered new creative options for smartphone cameras, and was providing fresh means to manage devices including TVs and air conditioners.

Seung highlighted how the technology enables automated vacuum cleaners to create indoor 3D maps and detect obstacles as they clean rooms.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Samsung mobile unit hit by shortages, slowing demand

Shortages hit India smartphone sector

Samsung bullish on Q3 as chip prices rise
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association