Samsung pumping cash into chips - Mobile World Live

HomeAsiaNews

Samsung pumping cash into chips

24 APR 2019

Samsung detailed a hefty investment in its System LSI and Foundry businesses in a bid to position it as the leading producer of memory semiconductors and logic chips by 2030.

Over the next 11 years, the company plans to invest a total of KRW133 trillion ($116 billion) in the businesses. In a statement, it said it plans to create 15,000 jobs in R&D and production to “bolster its technological prowess”.

Breaking the investement down, Samsung said it plans to allocate KRW73 trillion for domestic R&D and KRW60 trillion for production infrastructure.

The investment comes as South Korean memory chip exports are in a downward cycle, prompting South Korean President Moon Jae-in to call for government measures to boost the country’s competitiveness in non-memory chips, The Korea Herald reported.

In early April, Samsung started mass production of 5G chips, which power the smartphone giant’s first compatible handset, the Galaxy S10 5G.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

