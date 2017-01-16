English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Samsung probe confirms batteries caused Note 7 fires

16 JAN 2017
Galaxy Note 7

Samsung is tipped to confirm the batteries used in its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone were the cause of fires which sparked a global recall of 2.5 million devices when it issues the results of an official probe in late January, Reuters reported.

The smartphone giant was able to replicate the fires during the investigation, concluding they could not be caused by hardware design or software-related factors, a source told Reuters. The results of the investigation are expected to be released on 23 January, a day before Samsung announces its Q4 results.

Samsung, which is preparing to launch the Galaxy S8 in the first half of the year, is working to rebuild consumer trust in its brand. The vendor placed a series of adverts in the US announcing it was conducting a thorough investigation and promised to publish the results of the probe, which it is conducting in conjunction with US and South Korean authorities.

The smartphone giant initially said the results would be released by end-2016. While it originally noted the batteries were the likely ignition point for the fires, it explained “diverse factors” could ultimately be responsible.

Despite the global recall, Samsung announced earlier this month it expects its Q4 2016 operating profit to increase 50 per cent year-on-year, with brisk sales of chips and displays offsetting losses from the Note 7 debacle.

The world’s largest smartphone maker axed the Note 7 in early October after several devices caught fire. While the vendor initially blamed a faulty batch of batteries from another Samsung unit (Samsung SDI) for the problem and recalled 2.5 million units, it conceded defeat after some initial replacement devices featuring batteries from its other supplier, China’s Amperex Technology, were affected by the same problem.

Samsung is reportedly close to finalising a smartphone battery supply deal with LG Chem, which will come into effect in the second half of the year.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Samsung forecasts sharp jump in Q4 operating profit

Year-end blog: Damaged devices and payphones

South Korea drafts device recall guidelines

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association