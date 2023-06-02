 Samsung, Naver Cloud construct private 5G plan - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Samsung, Naver Cloud construct private 5G plan

02 JUN 2023

Samsung Electronics teamed with Naver Cloud to launch what they claimed is the first private 5G network for the South Korean construction sector, part of a plan to jointly provide services to improve site safety and efficiency.

The companies stated applications in development include drone-based live inspection videos and clothing with gas detection sensors, HD cameras and safety buttons.

Samsung explained the network can also connect to IoT concrete sensors for real-time monitoring of temperature and strength, along with providing details about the curing phase.

The network will enable real-time CCTV video monitoring using 4K video streaming capabilities.

Samsung provided its outdoor radios, baseband units and standalone 5G compact core for the network, which employs Naver Cloud’s licenced mid-band 4.7GHz spectrum.

Naver Cloud is also managing partnerships with participating IT companies. South Korea-based Hoban Construction is also involved.

Samsung and Naver Cloud teamed in 2022 to power autonomous robots on a private 5G network.

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

