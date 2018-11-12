English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Samsung makes next move in AI

12 NOV 2018

Samsung Electronics joined a global artificial intelligence (AI) research group as it seeks to take a leading role in developing the future direction of related technologies.

The South Korea-based vendor said its membership of the Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (PAI) will enable it to play a part in ensuring AI delivers benefits to people and society, a key aim of the group. PAI was formed in 2016 and today counts 80 members including Amazon, Facebook, Google, IBM, Intel, Microsoft and Sony.

In a statement, Samsung said it will join the Collaboration Between People and AI Systems working group, to research possible collaboration between humans and AI. Samsung also plans to contribute to research into topics including safety, transparancy, and the social and economic impacts of AI.

Seunghwan Cho EVP of Samsung Research (the advanced R&D arm of Samsung’s device business), said the company aims to participate in the “ongoing process of AI and develop best practices” covering related technologies. The company is “dedicated to producing AI products and services that are reliable and safe for people and beneficial to society”, the executive added.

Samsung operates a network of seven global AI centres and in August committed to invest KRW25 trillion ($21.9 billion) investment over three years in areas including AI and 5G.

Last month it purchased Barcelona-based Zhilabs to beef up its AI analytics capabilities ahead of an expected increase in the use of AI-based automation in the launch of new services on 5G networks.

In a related statement, PAI executive director Terah Lyons, said: “Technology is a series of decisions made by humans, and by involving more viewpoints and perspectives in the AI debate we will be able to improve the quality of those decisions.”

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Upgrades fuel India smartphone shipments growth

Samsung acquires data analysis company Zhilabs

Samsung strengthens automotive chip lineup
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association