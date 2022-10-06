 Samsung maintains memory chip capacity - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Samsung maintains memory chip capacity

06 OCT 2022
Samsung

A Samsung Electronics executive revealed it plans to maintain its memory chip output despite weakening global demand and slowing economic growth, Yonhap News Agency reported.

During the vendor’s Memory Tech Day 2022 event in the US, head of global sales and marketing for Samsung’s memory unit Han Jin-man reportedly told the press its focus was on maintaining consistent supplies rather than lowering output.

Rising inventories of memory chips are causing prices to fall significantly.

During the event, executives detailed how Samsung aims to improve its resilience in the face of new industry challenges through partnerships, stating it will launch additional chip research hubs in collaboration with partners including Red Hat and Google Cloud.

It plans to open a memory research centre in South Korea by the end of the year.

US-based Micron Technology recently cut its planned wafer fabrication equipment capex by nearly 50 per cent due to near-term weakness in supply and demand.

SK Hynix, a major memory chip producer, in July delayed a planned capacity expansion at its campus in Cheongju.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel.

