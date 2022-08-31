 Samsung lines up private 5G deals - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Samsung lines up private 5G deals

31 AUG 2022

Samsung Electronics forged private 5G agreements with three government agencies and two local hospitals, using the 4.7GHz and 28GHz bands set aside by the government to drive use of the networks by enterprises in South Korea.

The company announced deals with Korea Electric Power, Korea Industrial Complex and Korea Water Resources to deploy its private 5G platform to improve workplace safety and efficiency by applying smart, AI-enabled networks.

Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital and Samsung Medical Centre will also use the company’s network gear to build and operate in-house 5G networks.

The announcement follows Samsung deploying the country’s first private 5G network at Naver Cloud’s new headquarters in June. Naver Cloud is a subsidiary of South Korea’s largest online platform Naver.

Earlier in August, the vendor lined up managed IoT connectivity provider Kajeet as a customer of its private 5G platform and CBRS equipment, and named the company as an authorised distributor of its private RAN offerings in the US.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Maxis, U-Mobile reject offer for minority stakes in DNB

Jio to splash $25B on India 5G push

ZTE grows in H1
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association