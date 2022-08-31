Samsung lines up private 5G deals

Samsung Electronics forged private 5G agreements with three government agencies and two local hospitals, using the 4.7GHz and 28GHz bands set aside by the government to drive use of the networks by enterprises in South Korea.

The company announced deals with Korea Electric Power, Korea Industrial Complex and Korea Water Resources to deploy its private 5G platform to improve workplace safety and efficiency by applying smart, AI-enabled networks.

Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital and Samsung Medical Centre will also use the company’s network gear to build and operate in-house 5G networks.

The announcement follows Samsung deploying the country’s first private 5G network at Naver Cloud’s new headquarters in June. Naver Cloud is a subsidiary of South Korea’s largest online platform Naver.

Earlier in August, the vendor lined up managed IoT connectivity provider Kajeet as a customer of its private 5G platform and CBRS equipment, and named the company as an authorised distributor of its private RAN offerings in the US.