Samsung, KDDI set up global network slicing group

Samsung Electronics and KDDI agreed to form a network slicing alliance following ongoing joint efforts to advance the technology, after earlier demonstrating a mechanism to provide the necessary resources in real time to meet to demand for service level agreements (SLAs) covering specific functions.

The companies stated the 5G Global Network Slicing Alliance will introduce various commercial network slicing services and weigh related business models.

They cited data indicating the network slicing market is expected to grow at more than 50 per cent annually from 2023 to 2030, adding the technology enables multiple virtual networks to be created within a single physical infrastructure, where each slice is dedicated for a specific application or service.

KDDI chief network officer Toshikazu Yokai said the companies aim to create “new and immersive use cases, but also explore the infinite potential in transforming industries”.

Lee June-hee, head of global sales and marketing at Samsung’s networks business, expressed enthusiasm about “expanding our collaboration with KDDI to fully tap into the numerous opportunities that 5G network slicing offers”.

The companies claimed a world first in January after demonstrating SLA-guaranteed network slicing in field trials on KDDI’s standalone (SA) 5G network using a RAN intelligent controller (RIC).

They first demonstrated network slicing with a RIC in 2020.

In February, KDDI selected Samsung to supply a cloud-native standalone (SA) 5G core network, enabling the operator to offer network slicing to its retail and enterprise customers.