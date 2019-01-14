Samsung, KDDI demo real-time UHD video transfer - Mobile World Live

Samsung and Japan-based mobile operator KDDI announced they completed the real-time transfer of 4K ultra-high-definition (UHD) surveillance video collected at a train platform in Tokyo.

During the one-month demo at Haneda Airport, video collected from 4K security cameras and security robots patrolling the station were sent over a 5G network, using the 28MHz band, to a monitoring room where the UHD files were displayed on monitors and VR goggles.

Samsung’s 5G equipment was used to conduct the demo, while KDDI was responsible for assessing and designing the 5G test environment at the train station, which was provided by rail operator Keikyu Corp.

Waseda University supplied the monitoring system, VR goggles and video evaluation.

In a statement, Samsung said its 5G network enabled the transfer of a large amount of video data which has the potential to improve passenger safety by giving staff faster access to files to detect suspicious people or objects at the station.

Paul Cheun Kyungwhoon, head of Samsung’s networks business, said: “Through our collaboration with KDDI, we showcased the potential for 5G technology to offer levels of quality and security that were previously unthinkable.”