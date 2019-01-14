 Samsung, KDDI demo real-time UHD video transfer - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Samsung, KDDI demo real-time UHD video transfer

14 JAN 2019

Samsung and Japan-based mobile operator KDDI announced they completed the real-time transfer of 4K ultra-high-definition (UHD) surveillance video collected at a train platform in Tokyo.

During the one-month demo at Haneda Airport, video collected from 4K security cameras and security robots patrolling the station were sent over a 5G network, using the 28MHz band, to a monitoring room where the UHD files were displayed on monitors and VR goggles.

Samsung’s 5G equipment was used to conduct the demo, while KDDI was responsible for assessing and designing the 5G test environment at the train station, which was provided by rail operator Keikyu Corp.

Waseda University supplied the monitoring system, VR goggles and video evaluation.

In a statement, Samsung said its 5G network enabled the transfer of a large amount of video data which has the potential to improve passenger safety by giving staff faster access to files to detect suspicious people or objects at the station.

Paul Cheun Kyungwhoon, head of Samsung’s networks business, said: “Through our collaboration with KDDI, we showcased the potential for 5G technology to offer levels of quality and security that were previously unthinkable.”

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China Mobile extends Hong Kong smart city alliances

Telstra reveals latest 5G sites

India pushes spectrum auction dates back
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association