 Samsung expands open RAN supply deal with Docomo - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Samsung expands open RAN supply deal with Docomo

30 NOV 2022

Samsung Electronics revealed NTT Docomo planned to expand its open RAN deployment across Japan using the vendor’s new portfolio of 5G radios, which covers all TDD spectrum bands held by the operator.

The South Korea-based company introduced a 28GHz radio unit to its base station range, which also includes radios for the 3.7GHz and 4.5GHz bands.

In a statement, Samsung explained it performed interoperability of the radios with basebands from various vendors on Docomo’s commercial 5G network.

It added the 28GHz radio weighs less than 4.5kg, with a compact form factor and low power consumption.

Satoshi Iwao, head of the Network Division at Samsung Electronics Japan, noted the nation is “home to one of the world’s most densely populated areas with numerous skyscrapers and complex infrastructure”, noting its new portfolio meets the demands of “low-footprint, low-weight equipment, while ensuring reliable service quality”.

Docomo named Samsung as its supplier of open RAN-compliant equipment for 5G on the 3.4GHz band in 2021.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Samsung claims FWA records on mmWave

Samsung bullish on smartphone demand

Samsung maintains memory chip capacity
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association