HomeAsiaNews

Samsung brands mobile, appliance unit DX Division

13 DEC 2021
Samsung

Samsung Electronics detailed the branding for a division being created by the combination of its mobile and home appliance businesses, as it pressed ahead with a restructure.

The company stated the Device eXperience (DX) Division name reflects its longer-term business structure and will strengthen cooperation among its diverse businesses, and create differentiated products and services.

Samsung’s DX Division is to be headed by vice chairman and CEO Jong-Hee Han, and will comprise its visual display, digital applicance, health and medical equipment, MX and networks business units.

Last week, Samsung detailed plans to merge its IT and Mobile Communications and Consumer Electronics groups, shake-up its leadership team and change the name of its mobile division to MX.

Sales at its IT and Mobile Communications unit fell 7 per cent year-on-year to KRW28.4 trillion ($24 billion) during Q3, with smartphone shipments down 18.2 per cent to 72 million units.

At group level, profit and revenue were both up during the quarter.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

