Samsung boosts logic chip investment by $34B - Mobile World Live

 Samsung boosts logic chip investment by $34B
HomeAsiaNews

Samsung boosts logic chip investment by $34B

17 MAY 2021

Samsung earmarked an additional KRW38 trillion ($33.5 billion) investment to accelerate research of non-memory chips and build a new production facility, taking its total planned outlay in the segment to KRW171 trillion by 2030.

The company also announced it is starting constructing a production line for 14nm DRAM and 5nm logic semiconductors in Pyeongtaek which is scheduled to come online in H2 2022.

Kim Ki-nam, head of Samsung’s Device Solutions division, used a statement to explain the semiconductor industry “is facing a watershed moment”, meaning the time is right to “chart out a plan for long-term strategy and investment”.

The investment builds on a commitment Samsung made in 2019 to pump KRW133 trillion into its System LSI and Foundry units to become the leading manufacturer of logic chips by 2030.

Samsung said it worked closely with semiconductor designers, component and equipment manufacturers, along with academia to progress its goal.

Kim said it will continue to make pre-emptive investments to continue to lead the industry in memory.

Major chipmakers globally are looking to ramp production capacities to ease chip shortages affecting several industries.

Samsung recently warned of a continued impact of the shortages to its earnings in the current calendar quarter.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Tags

