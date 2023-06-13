 Robi names True IT chief as CIO - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Robi names True IT chief as CIO

13 JUN 2023

Robi Axiata brought in Telenor veteran Varinder Paul Singla (pictured) as CIO of the second-largest mobile operator in Bangladesh by mobile connection figures at end-March.

In a statement, Robi noted Singla brings 21 years of telecoms experience, most recently as head of IT at True Corp, which merged with dtac in early March.

Before dtac, he managed IT at Telenor Myanmar.

In addition to 14 years at Telenor, Singla also worked for IBM, Idea Cellular, Reliance Communication and Bharti Airtel.

GSMA Intelligence showed Robi ended March with 55.6 million mobile connections, behind market leader Grameenphone on 80.1 million.

In the year to end-March, Robi’s LTE connections grew 24.2 per cent to 30.8 million, with average monthly data usage up 34.6 per cent to 6.4GB.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

