Robi Axiata makes Q3 gains

Robi Axiata booked growth in revenue, ARPU and subscribers in Q3, as the Bangladeshi operator’s bottom-line more than doubled year-on-year.

Net profit increased 122 per cent to BDT865 million ($10.1 million), attributed to an improved top-line, efficient cost management and lower taxes.

Mobile revenue increased 4.2 per cent per cent to BDT18.5 billion, with data up 8.6 per cent to BDT7.6 million.

Robi Axiata’s acting CEO and CFO Riyaaz Rashid stated highlighted 74 per cent of subscribers are data users, claiming this is the highest in the industry and “clearly shows the company is pacing along nicely towards its digital vision”.

Subscribers grew 5.8 per cent to 53 million, with LTE users up 51.1 per cent to 22.4 million.

ARPU grew 2.4 per cent to BDT127 and average month data usage 48.3 per cent per cent to 4.3GB.

Capex was up nearly 80 per cent to BDT6.5 billion, with 2,200 LTE sites deployed in the year to end-September.