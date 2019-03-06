 Rising tenancies power China Tower financials - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Rising tenancies power China Tower financials

06 MAR 2019

China Tower recorded a sharp jump in profit in 2018, driven by steady revenue growth and a double-digit increase in tenancies.

Profit rose 36.4 per cent year-on-year to CNY2.65 billion ($395 million), on operating revenue of CNY71.8 billion, which was up 4.6 per cent.

Its tower business revenue, which accounted for 95.5 per cent of total turnover, edged up 2.3 per cent year-on-year to CNY68.6 billion. Revenue from its indoor distributed antenna system business increased 41.7 per cent to CNY1.8 billion, while its cross-industry application and information business surged six-times to CNY1.22 billion.

The number of towers it managed increased 4 per cent year-on-year to end 2018 at 1.95 million. The total number of tenants rose 12 per cent to more than 3 million, with an average of 1.55 tenants per site, up from 1.44 in 2017.

China Tower said efforts to expand its mobile footprint to businesses and public transport resulted in coverage increasing to about 1.46 billion square metres in commercial buildings, 2,887km of subway line and 17,691km of high-speed rail infrastructure.

The country’s three major mobile operators hold a combined 69 per cent stake in the company.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Lenovo makes first mobile profit since Motorola buy

Globe profit jumps on data, subscriber gains

Vodafone Idea talks-up integration progress
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Wednesday highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Tuesday highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association