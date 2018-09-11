English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Renesas to spend $6.7B on US chipmaker IDT

11 SEP 2018

Japanese chipmaker Renesas announced plans to boost its expertise in the autonomous vehicle sector with the acquisition of US-based Integrated Device Technology (IDT) for about $6.7 billion.

Bunsei Kure, president and CEO of Renesas, said: “This acquisition will bring us complementary, market-leading analogue mixed-signal assets and an incredibly talented group of professionals to help us boost our embedded solution capabilities.”

IDT’s know-how in memory interconnect and specialised power management will enable Renesas “to create growth…and to further strengthen its presence in the industrial and automotive segments”, it said in a statement.

The auto sector accounts for more than half of Renesas’ total revenue. It is the second-largest supplier of chips used in cars after NXP Semiconductors, Bloomberg said.

Renesas said it will finance the purchase with JPY679 billion ($6.1 billion) of bank loans and cash, and expects the transaction to close in the first half of 2019 following approvals by IDT shareholders and the relevant regulatory authorities.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SK Hynix linked with China foundry move

Foxconn approaches SK Hynix about joint Toshiba bid

SK Hynix makes bid for Toshiba memory chip unit
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Transformation, Thailand and Trophies

Feature: Huawei OTF 2018 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Gadgets galore at IFA 2018

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association