 Reliance offloads Jio towers - Mobile World Live
Reliance offloads Jio towers

16 DEC 2019

Reliance Industries sealed a deal to sell the tower assets of its mobile unit Reliance Jio to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners for INR252 billion ($3.5 billion), a move chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani said highlighted the potential of the Indian market.

The companies today (16 December) entered into a binding agreement for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and its institutional investors to acquire 100 per cent of the equity in Reliance Jio lnfratel, which operates about 130,000 towers and plans to build an additional 45,000.

Reliance Jio, the largest mobile operator in India by subscribers, is the anchor tenant of the tower portfolio under a 30-year agreement.

In a statement, Ambani said: “We are pleased to enter into this long and strategic relationship with Brookfield. We are confident of Brookfield’s abilities to manage this large portfolio of high-quality infrastructure assets and further enhancing value creation opportunities.”

“This transaction demonstrates the belief of global investors in the potential of India’s digital opportunity.”

The company said the transaction is subject to certain regulatory approvals, which are expected soon.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Intelligence Brief: Mobile in India – Frontline gains mask underlying pains

Jio figures surge despite falling ARPU

Jio targets customer service boost with AI bot
Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Mobile Mix: Aloha from Hawaii

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

