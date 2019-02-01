 RCom to begin insolvency proceedings - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

RCom to begin insolvency proceedings

01 FEB 2019

Reliance Communications (RCom) announced it would apply to begin insolvency proceedings with Indian authorities after failing to sell assets required to settle its debts.

In a statement, the company said its board had reviewed the progress of a debt resolution plan struck in June 2017 and noted “despite the passage of over 18 months, lenders have received zero proceeds from the proposed asset monetisation plans, and the overall debt resolution process is yet to make any headway.”

This, it added, was due to an inability to agree a deal with all its lenders and “numerous legal issues at high courts, Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal and Supreme Court”.

It will now file for fast-track resolution with India’s National Company Law Tribunal, which deals with insolvency proceedings.

“The board believes this course of action will be in the best interests of all stakeholders, ensuring comprehensive debt resolution in a final, transparent and time-bound manner within the prescribed 270 days,” it added.

Action taken will only impact RCom and subsidiaries Reliance Telecom and Reliance Infratel. Other subsidiaries and related companies will continue as normal.

Legal issues
RCom’s move comes as the company is embroiled in a lengthy legal row with Ericsson, which sought to recoup $180 million in unpaid dues. The two eventually settled on $75.3 million.

After missing deadlines for payment, RCom was given a series of extensions by courts and made a partial payment with the promise it would pay after the completion of the sale of assets to rival Reliance Jio.

However, the Department of Telecommunications eventually turned down the asset sale.

Ericsson is not the only company owed money. At the end of its last financial year (end-March 2018) RCom’s net debt was INR465 billion ($7.1 billion).

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

RCom makes $18.6M payment to Ericsson

Ericsson files fresh contempt case against RCom head

RCom, Jio extend asset sale deadline to June
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Oppo ‘oping for UK success

Mobile Mix: Huawei maintains Honor in France

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association