 Rakuten to start 5G rollout with NEC gear - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Rakuten to start 5G rollout with NEC gear

24 MAR 2020

Japan-based NEC shipped the first 5G radio unit it produced under a development partnership with Rakuten Mobile, enabling the operator to begin construction of its next-generation mobile network.

With production underway and the first radio unit shipped, Rakuten Mobile said it will start deploying 5G base stations in the Tokyo area. Despite delays in introducing its 4G service, originally scheduled for 1 October 2019, the operator said it is working toward the launch of 5G services in June.

In a statement, Rakuten Mobile CTO Tareq Amin, said NEC’s 5G radio unit will play an important role in its fully virtualised, cloud-native network.

The operator selected NEC as its 5G equipment provider in June 2019, with the companies partnering to jointly develop the 3.7GHz massive MIMO 5G antenna radio unit.

Atsuo Kawamura, president of NEC’s network services business unit, said the radio unit conforms to open architecture standards and comes in a compact form factor with low power consumption.

“By expanding the open 5G ecosystem, NEC will contribute to the creation of new mobile services around the world,” he explained.

Rakuten Mobile, which will become Japan’s fourth major mobile operator when it lights the 4G network next month, is also working with Nokia, which is building out its nationwide mobile backhaul network, 4G RAN and virtualised core.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Mobile holds steady for China Telecom in 2019

China Telecom reveals 5G user numbers

China Unicom looks to 5G to drive top-line growth
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: We’re not talking about cat videos

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association