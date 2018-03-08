English
HomeAsiaNews

Rakuten agrees power company tower deal

08 MAR 2018

Japan-based online retailer Rakuten agreed a deal to use some of utility Tokyo Electric Power Company’s infrastructure as it moves to become the country’s fourth major wireless operator.

The partnership will allow Rakuten to use the power company’s transmission and telecoms towers, and aims to reduce the cost of rolling out its wireless infrastructure across the country, Japan Today reported.

Rakuten said in December 2017 it planned to raise funds and apply for a spectrum licence in the 1.7GHz and 3.4GHz bands. Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications is expected to make a decision on allocating the spectrum by the end of this month.

Tokyo Electric Power Company operates a rental programme for its infrastructure, which also includes rooftop facilities and utility poles. Rakuten plans to lease facilities at 500 to 1,000 sites, mainly in the Kanto region, The Japan Times said. The main customers of the service are existing mobile operators and local governments, which use the facilities to set up base stations and install surveillance cameras and other equipment.

Rakuten plans to invest as much as JPY600 billion ($5.6 billion) to build a communications network and is considering similar deals with other power companies, the newspaper said.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

