Rakuten Mobile retail reach rises - Mobile World Live

Rakuten Mobile stood to gain access to a broader retail footprint following a deal between its parent company and Japan’s postal service.

E-commerce company Rakuten explained mobile was one element of an extended business alliance with Japan Post Group, with plans to offer account sign-up counters in post offices along with using the service’s delivery network for marketing campaigns.

As part of the deal, Japan Post Group is acquiring about 8 per cent of Rakuten for JPY150 billion ($1.4 billion).

In addition to the mobile strategy, the pair also plan to explore provision of financial services including cashless payments and insurance services, collaboration on e-commerce sales, various logistics initiatives and the post service’s digital transformation.

Earlier this week, Rakuten Mobile revealed the total number of applications for its Unlimit service plan launched in April 2020 surpassed 3 million. Its free unlimited offer was open to the first 3 million applicants.