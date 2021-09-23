 Rakuten CTO vows partnering remains vital - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Rakuten CTO vows partnering remains vital

23 SEP 2021

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD SERIES 2021: Rakuten Mobile CTO Tareq Amin (pictured) noted partnerships and collaboration across the value chain are vital to the long-term success of a new cloud connectivity business rather than pursuing a hardware strategy.

During a Q&A session, Amin explained cloud unit Rakuten Symphony has some unique IP, but noted the overall value lies in the external businesses it can work with.

The strategy “must revolve around not only products that Symphony or Rakuten Mobile bring, but also must include external partners”, Amin explained, adding the creation of a diversified trusted supply chain for hardware manufacturing is a “critical mission for Symphony’s success”.

He highlighted a close but separate relationship with Rakuten Symphony, with the operator providing a testing ground for the platform to pilot and improve its software offering, enabling it to expand globally.

“We want Rakuten Mobile to be successful as a standalone business, and Rakuten Symphony is our cloud connectivity business that has a different business objective and different P&L.”

Rakuten Symphony has five business units: unified cloud; network functions from an acquisition of Altiostar; intelligent operation; billing platform; and internet and ecosystem services group.

It has offices in Singapore, India, Europe and Boston in the US.

Amin noted the Symphony team shares Rakuten Mobile’s mentality for disruption in its efforts to build an elastic software cloud architecture for mobile service providers, governments and private enterprises.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Rakuten Mobile hails B2B traction

Rakuten targets cost-cutting with Cisco IPv6 kit

Rakuten Mobile deepens Fujitsu, NEC partnerships
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Device drama

Feature: California Streaming Apple Event highlights

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association