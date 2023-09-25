 Qualcomm to trim China workforce - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Las Vegas 2023
Unwrapped
MWC Shanghai 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Qualcomm to trim China workforce

25 SEP 2023
A Qualcomm 5G chip held in a pair of pliers with a printed circuit board in the background

Qualcomm denied reports it plans to shut an R&D facility in Shanghai, but acknowledged it will reduce staff given weak demand for smartphones and a slowing economy in China, Yicai Global reported.

The vendor told the news agency it had no plans for large-scale job cuts at its Shanghai facility, which opened in 2010 and employs nearly 400 staff. But it noted it will trim its workforce, with the majority of cuts being made this quarter and the rest over the next six months.

Various news outlets reported last week the company’s operations faced mass layoffs in the mainland and Taiwan due to the ongoing slump in smartphone demand.

Qualcomm also has an R&D facility in Beijing.

US sanctions restricting the sale of advanced chips in China have hit Qualcomm’s business in the country, where major customers like Huawei have been forced to cut orders.

TF International Securities analyst Kuo Ming-Chi forecast Qualcomm will slash shipments to China by 50 million to 60 million chips, with Huawei accounting for the majority of the decline.

Kuo stated a Huawei shift to its own Kirin processors for the Mate 60 series means Qualcomm will lose those orders completely 2024, while the US-based company also faces the risk of a decline in shipments to non-Huawei Chinese clients moving to its silicon.

On an earnings call in early August, Qualcomm forecast a significant downturn in China, with overall revenue in the current quarter to drop and the company likely to cut jobs.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro is displayed against a background of Titanium wording

Feature video: Apple Wonderlust event

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association