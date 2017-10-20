English
HomeAsiaNews

Qualcomm, SenseTime forge on-device AI alliance

20 OCT 2017

Qualcomm announced it will partner with China-based artificial intelligence (AI) company SenseTime to develop on-device AI for applications including computer vision and camera-based image processing.

In a statement, Qualcomm said the partnership will leverage SenseTime’s machine learning models and algorithms and its Snapdragon chips, which offer heterogeneous computing capabilities for client-based AI.

SenseTime co-founder and CEO Li Xu (pictured, right) said to develop an AI ecosystem takes efforts from players in multiple industries: “Together we’ll push the envelope and extend AI to places that are currently beyond reach. Our strategic collaboration will become a turning point for the whole AI ecosystem.”

Keith Kressin, SVP of product management at Qualcomm (pictured, left), said it had conducted fundamental research into AI for more than a decade: “We look forward to the results of our collaboration with SenseTime to further accelerate new and exciting capabilities of on-device AI for millions of customers using mobile devices.”

Qualcomm said it is focused on optimising the Snapdragon mobile platform to accelerate AI use cases in the areas of computer vision and natural language processing for smartphones, IoT and automotive applications. It is also researching broader executions in the areas of wireless connectivity, power management, and photography.

SenseTime is a leading AI company in China focusing on computer vision and deep learning technologies.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

