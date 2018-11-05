English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Qualcomm plans 5G centre at Taiwan operations hub

05 NOV 2018

US-based Qualcomm plans to set up three development facilities focused on 5G and other mobile technologies at a new operations hub in northern Taiwan, DigiTimes reported.

The chipmaker in August settled a case with the country’s antitrust regulator for TWD2.73 billion ($88.8 million) and agreed to invest in a number of commercial initiatives covering the mobile and semiconductor sectors over the next five years.

Its new facilities in Hsinchu will cover 5G module research and design, mmWave testing and biometric sensing, and will be part of a previously announced operations centre scheduled to open in early 2019. The Centre for Operations, Manufacturing Engineering and Testing (COMET) will serve as Qualcomm’s operations hub in Asia Pacific.

DigiTimes quoted Roawen Chen, SVP of manufacturing technology and operations at Qualcomm, as saying the 5G module research and design centre will develop plug-and-play solutions to lower the barriers to enable small- and medium-size enterprises to enter the 5G market without the need for huge investments.

Qualcomm also said it plans to establish a multimedia R&D centre and a mobile artificial intelligence facility in Taiwan in 2019.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Qualcomm readies Snapdragon for next-gen devices

Telstra, Ericsson, Qualcomm push 4G limits

Industry execs see spectrum as top 5G challenge
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association