Qualcomm plans 5G centre at Taiwan operations hub

US-based Qualcomm plans to set up three development facilities focused on 5G and other mobile technologies at a new operations hub in northern Taiwan, DigiTimes reported.

The chipmaker in August settled a case with the country’s antitrust regulator for TWD2.73 billion ($88.8 million) and agreed to invest in a number of commercial initiatives covering the mobile and semiconductor sectors over the next five years.

Its new facilities in Hsinchu will cover 5G module research and design, mmWave testing and biometric sensing, and will be part of a previously announced operations centre scheduled to open in early 2019. The Centre for Operations, Manufacturing Engineering and Testing (COMET) will serve as Qualcomm’s operations hub in Asia Pacific.

DigiTimes quoted Roawen Chen, SVP of manufacturing technology and operations at Qualcomm, as saying the 5G module research and design centre will develop plug-and-play solutions to lower the barriers to enable small- and medium-size enterprises to enter the 5G market without the need for huge investments.

Qualcomm also said it plans to establish a multimedia R&D centre and a mobile artificial intelligence facility in Taiwan in 2019.