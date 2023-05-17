PLDT transfers 135 towers to Unity Digital

PLDT completed the sale of the first tranche of towers in a PHP9.2 billion ($163.8 million) deal with Unity Digital Infrastructure, transferring 135 valued at PHP1.9 billion.

In a statement, PLDT noted a master service agreement with Unity Digital Infrastructure covering the lease of the sites for ten years as the anchor tenant became effective yesterday (16 May).

PLDT expects to transfer additional towers over the next few months as closing conditions are met. The deal covers 650 sites in total.

In April 2022, PLDT signed deals with units of edotco and EdgePoint Infrastructure to sell nearly 6,000 sites.

Unity Digital Infrastructure last month closed a sale and lease deal for 447 towers for PHP5.4 billion with Globe Telecom.