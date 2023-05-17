 PLDT transfers 135 towers to Unity Digital - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

PLDT transfers 135 towers to Unity Digital

17 MAY 2023

PLDT completed the sale of the first tranche of towers in a PHP9.2 billion ($163.8 million) deal with Unity Digital Infrastructure, transferring 135 valued at PHP1.9 billion.

In a statement, PLDT noted a master service agreement with Unity Digital Infrastructure covering the lease of the sites for ten years as the anchor tenant became effective yesterday (16 May).

PLDT expects to transfer additional towers over the next few months as closing conditions are met. The deal covers 650 sites in total.

In April 2022, PLDT signed deals with units of edotco and EdgePoint Infrastructure to sell nearly 6,000 sites.

Unity Digital Infrastructure last month closed a sale and lease deal for 447 towers for PHP5.4 billion with Globe Telecom.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Related

Globe Telecom forges latest tower sale

PLDT moves to repurpose underused 5G sites

APAC mobile players look to fibre for new growth
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

