 PLDT tipped for fresh tower sale - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

PLDT tipped for fresh tower sale

17 OCT 2022

Bloomberg reported Philippines-based operator PLDT was seeking to continue a run of tower sales, with a $300 million deal for another 2,000 sites in the works.

The news outlet reported PLDT had commenced talks with banks regarding the latest tower disposal, a transaction which would involve a sale and leaseback agreement.

Bloomberg‘s report is in line with a PLDT plan to offload more towers following a string of deals throughout 2022.

In April, PLDT secured a deal covering a total of 5,907 sites with units of edotco and EdgePoint Infrastructure: earlier this month, the operator stated the majority of the transfers had been completed.

Last week, rival Globe Telecom completed the sale of 701 towers to Miescor Infrastructure Development, the first in a broader deal covering a total of 2,180 sites.

The operator secured a 15-year lease deal for the towers.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Asia

Tags

