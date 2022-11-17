PLDT targets emissions cut by 2030

Philippines-based PLDT set the goal of cutting its greenhouse gas emissions 40 per cent by 2030, as part of an upgraded decarbonisation roadmap and ESG commitment.

In a statement, PLDT explained the targeted reduction covers its direct emissions (known as Scope 1) and indirect (Scope 2) on an absolute basis, as well as in terms of intensity, including discharge as a percentage of revenue.

PLDT and Smart Communications president and CEO Al Panlilio stated as an enabler of digital transformation it had “committed to embed sustainability in the way we do business responsibly”.

Its latest infrastructure investments include the construction of a hyperscale data centre along with a number of cable systems.

Gary Ignacio, head of the strategic business development sector, explained as PLDT builds digital infrastructure, it is guided by “an even bigger mission, and that is to help build a sustainable future”.

The PLDT executive cited sustainability as a key consideration in the design of the data centre to ensure efficient use of power and optimum use of scarce water resources.

PLDT stated it had begun generating energy using solar panels at some facilities and integrated renewable energy into the power mix at data centres in Makati, starting at 20 per per cent of power consumption.