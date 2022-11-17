 PLDT targets emissions cut by 2030 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

PLDT targets emissions cut by 2030

17 NOV 2022

Philippines-based PLDT set the goal of cutting its greenhouse gas emissions 40 per cent by 2030, as part of an upgraded decarbonisation roadmap and ESG commitment.

In a statement, PLDT explained the targeted reduction covers its direct emissions (known as Scope 1) and indirect (Scope 2) on an absolute basis, as well as in terms of intensity, including discharge as a percentage of revenue.

PLDT and Smart Communications president and CEO Al Panlilio stated as an enabler of digital transformation it had “committed to embed sustainability in the way we do business responsibly”.

Its latest infrastructure investments include the construction of a hyperscale data centre along with a number of cable systems.

Gary Ignacio, head of the strategic business development sector, explained as PLDT builds digital infrastructure, it is guided by “an even bigger mission, and that is to help build a sustainable future”.

The PLDT executive cited sustainability as a key consideration in the design of the data centre to ensure efficient use of power and optimum use of scarce water resources.

PLDT stated it had begun generating energy using solar panels at some facilities and integrated renewable energy into the power mix at data centres in Makati, starting at 20 per per cent of power consumption.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

PLDT targets higher capex

PLDT tipped for fresh tower sale

PLDT earns $983M from tower sales
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association