 PLDT strikes deal to acquire Sky Cable - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anadir
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

PLDT strikes deal to acquire Sky Cable

16 MAR 2023

Philippines-based PLDT agreed to acquire 100 per cent of Sky Cable for PHP6.8 billion ($123.9 million), the operator’s third attempt to take control of a rival’s broadband business.

In a stock market filing, PLDT said its board approved the tie-up after reaching a deal with Sky Cable’s three major shareholders: Sky Vision, ABS-CBN and Lopez.

The transaction covers 1.38 billion common shares.

PLDT’s proposed acquisition of Sky Cable’s broadband and related assets is subject to standard regulatory approvals and requires the company to shutdown pay-TV and cable business operations.

Sky Cable’s customer base comprised more than 300,000 cable users and nearly 350,000 broadband subscribers at end-June 2022, The Fast Mode reported.

In its Q3 2022 earnings, PLDT indicated it had 3.2 million fixed-line broadband subscribers.

PLDT subsidiary Cignal Cable entered into an agreement to take a near 39 per cent stake in Sky Cable in August 2022, but the deal fell apart within days after strong political opposition to the investment.

The operator ended its first bid to acquire Sky Cable in late 2020 due to regulatory hurdles.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Blog: Will handset price drops spur 5G in the Philippines?

PLDT blames high handset costs for slow 5G adoption

PLDT admits $866M budget overrun
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association