PLDT signs $29M upgrade deal with Huawei

PLDT, the largest telecoms operator in the Philippines, and its mobile unit Smart awarded a $28.5 million contract to Chinese equipment vendor Huawei to overhaul its online charging and electronic loading platforms for prepaid users.

The 15-month project is part of PLDT’s recently expanded capex programme aimed at beefing up its fixed and wireless networks and IT systems, which it now says will exceed PHP50 billion ($996 million) this year.

PLDT chairman and CEO Manuel Pangilinan (pictured) claimed in a statement the partnership with Huawei will enable its wireless services to become “much more agile, efficient and resilient in developing and delivering a growing array of digital services”.

Ray Espinosa, PLDT’s chief corporate services officer, said the work involves consolidating similar applications for different brands under one system and streamlining business processes through a unified platform and simplified processes. As a result, he said, PLDT’s Smart, Sun and TNT brands will be able to offer more personalised offers and rewards for their customers.

PLDT’s wireless services will also be able to offer bundled services more quickly and efficiently, Espinosa added.

Huawei will deploy its online charging and e-load systems to accelerate PLDT’s evolution to having a digital marketplace through this transformation programme, said Wilson Zang, president of revenue management at Huawei.