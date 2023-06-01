 PLDT restarts stalled network build - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

PLDT restarts stalled network build

01 JUN 2023

Philippines-based PLDT resumed its network build following an internal review of processes prompted by a massive capex overrun, as part of ongoing transformation efforts.

In a statement, PLDT explained it started to re-accelerate its network rollout after making process improvements to increase business growth and operational efficiencies.

Head of networks Eric Santiago said its 2023 capex guidance of PHP80 billion ($1.4 billion) to PHP85 billion includes investments in capacity to support growing mobile traffic and demand for home broadband.

The statement didn’t disclose specific areas of focus, such as new 5G site deployments.

Its 5G base station count peaked at 7,200 at end-2021.

In an earnings release last month, the operator said it stopped deploying new 5G base stations in early 2022 and was converting some sites to LTE as part of a network optimisation programme.

Santiago noted its optimisation efforts are in line with a commitment to contribute to government digitalisation goals along with PLDT’s aim to narrow the digital divide and make services accessible to more Filipinos.

Asia

