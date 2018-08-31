English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

PLDT rating cut on rising capex, competition

31 AUG 2018

Fitch Ratings downgraded Philippines telecoms operator PLDT’s rating as its aggressive capex strategy over the next three years and the pending entry of a third operator in the country are expected to weaken its credit metrics.

The government’s push for a third operator is credit negative for PLDT and the second-largest telecom operator Globe Telecom as it is likely to intensify competition and dilute the market share of incumbent operators. The threat of a new entrant is likely to slow revenue growth, which is already experiencing industry-wide structural declines in legacy revenues, Fitch said.

PLDT is also likely to rely on further debt financing, given the anticipated slow recovery in EBITDA. This is despite its stated intention to fund the higher capex through asset sales. It raised PHP23 billion ($430 million) through asset sales in the first half of the year, including the PHP10 billion divestment of its stake in German internet company Rocket Internet and PHP7 billion through the sale of receivables from Metro Pacific Investments.

Fitch forecasts its capex to revenue ratio to increase to 35 per cent to 36 per cent in 2018 to 2020, up from 23 per cent in 2017. It intends to increase capex to PHP58 billion in 2018 from PHP37 billion in 2017, and expects 2019-2020’s figures to average nearly PHP60 billion, bringing its total five-year capex programme since 2016 to PHP260 billion. It is allocating 54 per cent of the total budget for wireless to support demand for rising data usage and the under-served fixed broadband market.

PLDT is on track to fulfill its commitment to cover 90 per cent of the country’s cities and municipalities and expand its fibre reach to 5.1 million homes by 2018. Its higher capex spend should help it retain its network strength, ahead of the entry of a third player, Fitch said.

Ratings cut
The agency cut its long-term foreign and local-currency issuer default rating to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB+’.

Rival Globe Telcom has gained revenue share in the mobile segment over the last two years at the expense of PLDT’s mobile unit Smart Communications. Globe’s mobile revenue share increased to 56 per cent in 1H 2018, up from 53 per cent in 1H 2017.

Smart had a 47 per cent market share by subscribers at end-June, just behind Globe with a 53 per cent share, data from GSMA Intelligence showed.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Smart taps Ericsson for trial 5G network

PLDT profit falls, revenue recovery continues

Smart LTE speeds outpace Globe in H1
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Gadgets galore at IFA 2018

Mobile Mix: Open Labs, Connected PCs and ‘Closed’ 5G

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association