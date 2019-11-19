 PLDT pushes back Voyager turnaround to 2024 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

PLDT pushes back Voyager turnaround to 2024

19 NOV 2019

PLDT chairman and CEO Manuel Pangilinan doesn’t expect its fintech arm Voyager Innovation to make a profit until 2024, after suffering a loss of PHP1.33 billion ($26.2 million) in the first nine months of 2019.

In March, he predicted the business would turnaround by 2021. Last year the unit posted a loss of PHP3 billion, up from PHP1.2 billion in 2017.

Pangilinan forecasts Voyager to break even, cash-wise by 2023, “so by 2024 we would see the light of day”, BusinessWorld reported.

PLDT’s digital payments unit PayMaya, which is Voyager’s core business, posted strong year-on-year growth in the first nine months of the year.

The company raised $215 million in new funding in the final quarter of last year. In November 2018, Voyager raised $175 million worth of private investments after selling minority stakes to private equity company KKR and Tencent. A month later, it closed a $40 million investment from International Finance Corp and IFC Emerging Asia Fund.

Responding to a question about the possibility of selling more shares in Voyager, Pangilinan said: “I think there’s an effort to raise funding,” the newspaper wrote.

The Philippines company’s mobile unit Smart Communications had a 43 per cent market share by subscribers at end-September.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Network investments pay off for Globe, Smart

PLDT hails mobile tipping point

Blog: Is the future bright for Filipino incumbents?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association