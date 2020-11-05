 PLDT profit jumps on revenue growth - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

PLDT profit jumps on revenue growth

05 NOV 2020

Philippines-based PLDT posted strong revenue growth across all its business units in Q3, with its profit nearly doubling as it took measures to reduce administration expenses.

Net profit jumped 96 per cent over Q3 2019 to PHP7.5 billion ($154.8 million) on consolidated revenue of PHP44.4 billion, up 9.1 per cent. Selling and general costs fell 11.7 per cent to PHP16.8 billion and interconnect charges fell 40 per cent to PHP619 million.

Mobile service revenue increased 9.5 per cent to PHP25.1 billion, with data up 25.2 per cent to PHP17.1 billion, voice down 12.2 per cent to PHP4.79 billion and SMS dropping 24.3 per cent to PHP1.79 billion.

Its home broadband business grew 16 per cent to PHP10.7 billion and enterprise revenue increased 8 per cent to PHP10.6 billion.

In a statement, chairman and CEO Manuel Pangilinan (pictured) said: “As we enter the fourth quarter of what has been an extraordinary year, we are fortunate to be where we are. With service revenue at an all-time high, we are poised to surpass last year’s core income.”

Subscriber growth
Its total base increased 1.3 per cent to 72.4 million, with prepaid up 1.5 per cent to 70 million and post-paid down 3.9 per cent to 2.34 million.

ARPU at mobile unit Smart rose 1.8 per cent to PHP116 for prepaid, with post-paid dipping marginally to PHP804.

Capex for the full year is forecast to remain at about the same level as in 2019 (PHP70 billion) as Covid-19 (coronavirus) lockdown measures eased in Q3, allowing it to ramp network rollouts.

Smart plans to add about 2,000 sites in 2021 and also lined up six tower companies to build an initial batch of 180 to 200 common towers to support a related government policy.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Blog: Has Philippines connectivity push succeeded?

Axiata forecasts full year profit drop

PLDT makes further capex budget changes
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association