 PLDT plots capex hike for 4G, fibre deployments - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

PLDT plots capex hike for 4G, fibre deployments

23 JAN 2019

Facing increased competition in the form of a new mobile operator, and continued government complaints over slow internet speeds, PLDT’s board agreed to raise capex above the PHP58 billion ($1.1 billion) spent in 2018, BusinessWorld reported.

Manuel Pangilinan, PLDT chairman and CEO (pictured) told reporters that while he couldn’t comment on the exact 2019 budget it would be larger than in 2018, with the additional funds allocated to expanding its 4G network and replacing copper with fibre.

PLDT increased capex to PHP58 billion in 2018 from PHP37 billion in 2017.

Competition is set to increase with the entry of a third major mobile operator after consortium Mislatel won a licence late in 2018. Fitch Ratings said Mislatel’s entry is credit negative for PLDT and Globe Telecom, and will likely dilute their market shares.

More towers
PLDT, parent of mobile operator Smart Communications, recently backed a government plan to boost the number of base stations in the country by opening it up to independent tower companies.

In a filing to the Philippines Stock Exchange issued after reports surfaced PLDT was in talks with tower companies, the company said: “As there is the need to serve the growing usage of our data customers by expanding coverage and capacity, PLDT will continue to invest in building our network, including towers, while evaluating how it could work with tower companies.”

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

PLDT mulls tower sharing options

PLDT completes $215M Voyager Innovations fundraise

Smart touts first Philippines 5G video call
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association