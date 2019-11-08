 PLDT hails mobile tipping point - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

PLDT hails mobile tipping point

08 NOV 2019

Philippines telecoms operator PLDT recorded another quarter of solid growth in its mobile business in Q3, with continued gains in subscriber numbers and data usage positioning it for a long-term recovery.

Manuel Pangilinan, chairman and CEO of PLDT (pictured, centre), said the company recorded its highest-ever nine-month revenue, showing it is firmly back on the growth path, noting “we have started to make inroads in recovering market share in revenue terms in the mobile business in the last two quarters, indicating that we have reached a turning point”.

He said its efforts are now focused on building on this momentum, which “means continuing to level up our game to better address the rapidly evolving needs of our individual and corporate customers”.

A 41 per cent year-on-year increase in data revenue during Q3 helped boost mobile service turnover 12 per cent to PHP22.2 billion ($439 million). Data accounted for 61 per cent of mobile service revenue compared with 46 per cent in Q3 2018.

Mobile voice and SMS revenue dropped 8 per cent and 12 per cent respectively.

PLDT’s mobile unit Smart Communications added 13.4 million prepaid users from the same period in 2018, increasing its total base to 71.5 million at end-September. Post-paid numbers were stable at 2.44 million.

Prepaid ARPU fell 5 per cent to PHP114 and post-paid slipped by PHP1 to PHP809.

Group level
Consolidated service revenue in Q3 increased 9 per cent to PHP39.6 billion.

In the opening nine months, net income slid 2 per cent year-on-year to PHP16 billion due to higher expenses from a staff reduction programme and lower gains from the sale of Rocket Internet shares.

Capex totalled PHP53.4 billion: the operator earmarked PHP78.4 billion for the full year.

Smart added about 5,500 4G base stations, taking the total to about 21,700.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Blog: Is the future bright for Filipino incumbents?

Data gains drive continued growth for PLDT

Smart delays 5G vendor selection
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association