English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

PLDT allocates $3.5B to future capex

06 FEB 2018

Philippines-based operator PLDT earmarked up to PHP178 billion ($3.5 billion) to expand and upgrade its mobile and fixed networks over the next three years, with 2018 capex expected to be more than PHP50 billion and stay at the level for two years.

The operator said in a statement capex for 2017 is estimated at between PHP39 billion and PHP40 billion (the final figure will be revealed when the company announces its annual results on 8 March). Capex in 2016 totalled PHP42.8 billion. PLDT expects total capex for the 2016-2020 period to reach PHP260 billion.

In response to increasing expectations and criticisms being levelled against the industry about network quality, PLDT said in November 2017 it was considering increasing its 2018 capex to a higher level than its original guidance of PHP46 billion for 2017. It said while it believes it can support the PHP46 billion level through its operating cash flow, any “higher amount would have to be funded from other than additional debt, possibly through a sale of assets”.

Chairman and CEO Manuel Pangilinan (pictured) in late December 2017 confirmed it was set to spend more than PHP50 billion on capex in 2018: “This record high capex budget is to support our various network initiatives to further expand the reach of PLDT’s home broadband network as well as enhance the coverage and capacity of our 3G/LTE network across the country.”

Pangilinan said the increased capex “means that for every PHP1 of service revenue, we reinvest between PHP0.30 and PHP0.35 in the business to super-charge our networks and advance our digital transformation programme”.

More sites
PLDT’s wireless unit Smart plans to double the number of LTE base stations to about 17,700 over the next 12 to 18 months. The number of 3G base stations will rise to more than 12,400.

Smart, with about a 49.5 per cent share of mobile connection in the country, doubled the number of 4G base stations in 2017 to 8,700.

Two months after acquiring 700MHz spectrum from San Miguel Corp in May 2016, it committed to expand mobile broadband coverage to 95 per cent of the country’s cities and municipalities by 2018.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China breaks 1B 4G subscriber mark

Bangladesh operators rally to LTE licence call

Airtel taps Huawei CloudAir to improve 4G coverage
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association