English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

PLDT aims to expand fibre coverage 80% through 2017

10 FEB 2017
pldt-logo-2016

Philippines telecoms operator PLTD announced plans to expand its fibre network coverage by 80 per cent this year and reach 4.4 million homes.

The operator said at the end of 2016 its fibre network reached 2.5 million homes nationwide.

PLDT chairman and CEO Manuel Pangilinan told BusinessWorld: “We are stepping up our efforts to deliver unrivalled internet services to more homes in various parts of the country, from the Ilocos provinces in the North to Zamboanga in the South.”

The operator is using KT’s GiGa Wire hybrid fibre technology and Huawei’s G.fast, which can provide data speeds of between 600Mb/s and 700Mb/s, the newspaper reported.

Rival Globe Telecom, with a 51.5 per cent share of mobile connections in the country, committed late last year to replacing copper lines with fibre and set a goal of reaching two million homes by 2020 with speeds of at least 10Mb/s.

Pangilinan said last year PLDT would reduce capex in 2017 after investing heavily over the last few years to expand its mobile coverage. The company in Q3 increased its capex budget by PHP5 billion ($100 million) from the original guidance of PHP43 billion, with the additional expenditure related to the rollout of network using the newly acquired frequencies from San Miguel Corp.

PLDT, the largest telecoms operator in the Philippines by turnover, faced slowing growth and a sharp drop in profitability over the past few quarters. Its mobile unit Smart’s market share dropped below 50 per cent after it lost 2.8 million subscribers in 2016.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Globe Telecom 2016 profit falls despite subs, data gains

Globe CEO ready for 3rd player, warns of entry barriers

PLDT chair shrugs off loss of subs lead to Globe

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association