 Philippines tower venture initiative gains interest - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Philippines tower venture initiative gains interest

04 JAN 2019

At least four companies are interested in working with the Philippines government to establish tower sharing ventures to accelerate the roll out of base stations across the country.

In a statement, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) acting secretary Eliseo Rio said ISOC Infrastructure signed an MoU and at least three others have expressed interest setting up a tower company.

DICT said it aims to facilitate the issuing of permits and right of way as well as provide additional government support should a tower company secure a contract with the country’s mobile operators.

The Philippines will have three major players after the regulator in November awarded consortium Mislatel a mobile licence. It will join incumbents Globe Telecom and PLDT’s Smart Communications, which have 99.8 per cent share of mobile connections.

Rio said tower providers that receive support from the government will need to establish tower sharing arrangements with the mobile players. In the end, he added companies that “get support will have to depend on market forces and not for the government to dictate on what the market should do for them to get support”.

In late September DICT outlined a new policy on infrastructure sharing and opened a public consultation on the draft rules.

In addition to naming a third operator, a common tower and pole sharing policy had been identified by government as another step to providing faster and more affordable telecoms services in the country.

Globe has long complained the country has one of the lowest tower densities in the world, with less than 20,000 towers serving a population of 101 million people, due mainly to government red tape.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Philippines opens consultation on tower sharing

China Tower spurs rise in operator co-use agreements

China Unicom, China Telecom target $900M capex cuts
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association