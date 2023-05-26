 Philippines smartphone shipments latest to fall - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Philippines smartphone shipments latest to fall

26 MAY 2023

The Philippines became the latest market where economic headwinds were noted as restricting demand for smartphones in the opening quarter, with Counterpoint Research recording a 9 per cent drop in shipments compared with Q1 2022.

In its overview of the market the analyst company cited high inflation as a factor, noting this also contributed to a build-up of inventory by hindering demand in the final quarter of 2022.

It focused on broader trends in Q1 rather than providing a precise unit shipments figure.

These included an increasingly common theme of growth in the higher tiers of the smartphone sector, with shipments of devices priced $600 and over up 14 per cent.

Shipments in the $200 to $400 bracket declined 22 per cent and the $400 to $600 segment by 24 per cent.

Counterpoint Research noted many consumers were cautious about “discretionary expenditure” as a result of economic headwinds, though this didn’t appear to apply to 5G models, which registered 14 per cent growth.

It highlighted a 20 per cent increase for 5G models in the $200 to $400 range, which it believes indicates these models “are becoming the norm as compared to LTE”.

Realme topped its table with a 21.1 per cent share, though it noted this was as much to do with a drop in Samsung’s showing which left it on 19.6 per cent.

Oppo took 16 per cent, Xiaomi 12.2 per cent and Vivo 11.7 per cent.

