English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Philippines operators lift LTE speeds in Q4

13 FEB 2017

Mobile broadband speeds in the Philippines improved in Q4 2016 after the country’s two dominant players invested heavily in the second half of the year to upgrade their mobile networks, according to a report by J.P. Morgan Securities.

Average LTE download speeds in the country rose to 8.24Mb/s in Q4 2016 from 7.27Mb/s the previous quarter, the report stated.

The Philippines is something of a regional laggard in mobile broadband speeds, with the government in October threating to open up the market to Chinese competition if the two major players – PLDT-Smart and Globe Telecom – didn’t improve their poor service.

After the Senate discussed the National Telecommunications Commission’s (NTC) failure to compel Globe and Smart to deliver the minimum broadband speeds of 12Mb/s their ads guarantee to subscribers, Senator Win Gatchalian recommended in early February the NTC be granted additional authority to allow it to more effectively discipline operators.

Despite the quarterly improvement, the Philippines remains near the bottom of global LTE rankings, lagging even Pakistan, which had a 4G speed of 10.77mb/s in Q3. Singapore and South Korea were on top with speeds near 46Mb/s.

The J.P. Morgan report, which cited crowd-sourced data from wireless coverage research firm OpenSignal, said Smart had the highest overall LTE download speeds in the Philippines in Q4 at 9.17Mb/s. 4G download speeds across regions ranged from 9.99Mb/s in Metro Manila to 7.39Mb/s in the Visayas. Smart, the mobile unit of PLDT, also took the lead in 3G with download speeds of 2.85Mb/s.

Smart’s network rollout accounted for the bulk of its parent company’s expanded capex budget last year of $1 billion, with an additional $100 million allocated to use the new frequencies freed up with the acquisition of San Miguel Corporation’s telecoms assets.

Joachim Horn, chief technology and information advisor for PLDT and Smart, said it began rolling out LTE-Advanced service using carrier aggregation in April 2016 in preparation for the rise of bandwidth-heavy services such as video streaming and gaming.

Rival Globe last year spent PHP36.7 billion ($772 million) in capex, with about 65 per cent allocated to improve data services.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

PLDT aims to expand fibre coverage 80% through 2017

Globe Telecom 2016 profit falls despite subs, data gains

Globe CEO ready for 3rd player, warns of entry barriers

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Preview

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association