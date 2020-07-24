 Philippines makes tower sharing progress - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Philippines makes tower sharing progress

24 JUL 2020

The Philippines government advanced a strategy to simplify processes around deploying shared telecoms infrastructure, with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) joining with eight other agencies to agree procedures to accelerate tower construction.

Various government ministries and the Anti-Red Tape Authority signed on to the move, which DICT explained in a statement aims to “streamline requirements” around “permits, licences, clearances, certificates and other requirements” for passive tower infrastructure. The department explained this complements guidelines it recently issued around the matter.

“The signing of the guidelines is a significant step in addressing the nation’s connectivity needs that have become more immediate” due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, DICT secretary Gregorio Honasan said. “The deployment of common towers, particularly in unserved and underserved areas, will improve not only internet condition, but also socio-economic welfare through ICT”, he added, noting this was a key goal of the Balik Probinsya, Balik Pag-Asa Programme development plan initiated by President Rodrigo Duterte.

DICT is targeting a reduction in the timeline for building towers from more than 200 days to 16 days: authorities will be required to process, approve and issue permits within seven days, with clearance deemed to have been granted if the timeline is not met.

It wants to remove requirements including requiring approval from cities and towns, and the need for environment compliance certificates.

DICT finalised its policy governing shared infrastructure earlier in the year, having outlined plans in mid-2019 to boost deployment of 50,000 common towers over the following seven years.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Now Telecom lines up tower sharing partners

Bangladesh tower companies seek fee relief

Philippines sets ambitious tower sharing target
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association